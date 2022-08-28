Evercore ISI Reiterates Sell Rating for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

RAD opened at $8.20 on Friday. Rite Aid has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $456.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,989,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,750,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 733,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after acquiring an additional 446,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,621,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after acquiring an additional 329,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 292,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

