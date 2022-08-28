ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

ExlService stock opened at $170.49 on Friday. ExlService has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $179.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

