StockNews.com Downgrades American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Buy

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSWA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.84. American Software has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in American Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 180,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Software by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

