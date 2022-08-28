Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.96. Torrid shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CURV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Torrid from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Torrid Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $641.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

