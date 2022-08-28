Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.82

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.82 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 4437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.73.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after purchasing an additional 403,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $13,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

