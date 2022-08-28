Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.07

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 11091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $763.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC raised its position in Lion Electric by 46.9% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

