Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.16. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,711,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

