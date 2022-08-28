Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 20.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,046,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 123.71%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

