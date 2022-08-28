Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $218.40

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 218.40 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 223.20 ($2.70), with a volume of 85072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.20 ($2.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock has a market cap of £966.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.10.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.