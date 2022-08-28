Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4,079.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,079 ($49.29) and last traded at GBX 4,081.46 ($49.32), with a volume of 19581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,118 ($49.76).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,650 ($56.19) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intertek Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,300 ($64.04) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2,197.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,281.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,724.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,765.83). In other news, insider Graham Allan acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,765.83).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

