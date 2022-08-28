Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 52-Week High at $700.80

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 700.80 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 699.60 ($8.45), with a volume of 7244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 696.20 ($8.41).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 550 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($5.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,042.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 573.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

