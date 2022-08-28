Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Performant Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

About Performant Financial

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.12 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

