Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 46.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) shares fell 46.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. 8,569,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 601% from the average session volume of 1,222,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Petroteq Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$114.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Petroteq Energy

(Get Rating)

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.