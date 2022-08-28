VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the July 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

VMware Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VMW opened at $118.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

