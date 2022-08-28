Lennar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,643 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 123% compared to the average daily volume of 5,673 put options.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $80.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

