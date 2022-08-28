Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 30,916 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average volume of 20,645 call options.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,683.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.30.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,685 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,690. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

