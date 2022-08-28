Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NIO (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 282,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 219,570 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Nomura dropped their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Get NIO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 48.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 644,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,261,000 after acquiring an additional 513,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $19.92 on Friday. NIO has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.