2x Long VIX Futures ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical volume of 3,731 call options.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. 2x Long VIX Futures ETF has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.03.

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

