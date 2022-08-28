UP Fintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 30,490 call options on the company. This is an increase of 297% compared to the average daily volume of 7,679 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIGR opened at $3.81 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $627.93 million, a PE ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.07.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.