Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been given a €5.20 ($5.31) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHA. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.51) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($7.55) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($6.94) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.15 ($5.25) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.58 and its 200-day moving average is €5.69. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($11.53) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($17.08).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

