Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON UJO opened at GBX 32 ($0.39) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.25. The company has a market cap of £36.12 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. Union Jack Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 33 ($0.40).

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Louth Extension, Fiskerton Airfield Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Humber Basin, and Laughton projects.

