tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of tinyBuild in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

tinyBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 115.50 ($1.40) on Friday. tinyBuild has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £235.07 million and a PE ratio of 3,850.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.79.

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

