Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €4.10 ($4.18) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday.

Aroundtown stock opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

