Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.20 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.20 ($6.33) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 112.47% from the stock’s current price.

AT1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €2.92 ($2.98) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €3.18 and its 200 day moving average is €4.31. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of €6.90 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

