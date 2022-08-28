Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKE. Scotiabank set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Stock Down 5.4 %
Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.12.
About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V)
Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.
