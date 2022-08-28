Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Impact Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Green Impact Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVE GIP opened at C$7.65 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a 52-week low of C$4.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.30 million and a P/E ratio of -117.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Further Reading

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

