Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target to C$0.40

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.45 to C$0.40 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE DOC opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$105.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$1.80.
CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
