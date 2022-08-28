Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Lowered by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.84.

NYSE EAT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 143.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,424 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 250.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

