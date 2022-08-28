MediWound Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of MediWound in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 million.

MediWound Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MDWD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. MediWound has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Stories

