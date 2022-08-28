Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) a C$6.25 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price target on InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE IPO opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.58.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

