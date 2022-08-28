Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $35.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TLGHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telenet Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Telenet Group stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. Telenet Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $12.75.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

