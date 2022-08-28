Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) PT at $17.08

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLLGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

