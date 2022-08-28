Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $57.91

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

OneMain Trading Down 3.5 %

OMF stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $43.08. OneMain has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $60.38.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,913,000 after purchasing an additional 140,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

