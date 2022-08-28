First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$39.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.14.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$37.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$46.75.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.1682183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.94%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,746,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$294,556,624.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

