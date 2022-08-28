Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $109.67 Average PT from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.82 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

