Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $47.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432 over the last ninety days. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.