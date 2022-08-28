Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Cut to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.11.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.85. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$21.43 and a one year high of C$27.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.12.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.