AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.92.
AltaGas Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.52. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at C$771,826.52. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Read More
