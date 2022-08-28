AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CSFB

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.92.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.52. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at C$771,826.52. In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$771,826.52. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.