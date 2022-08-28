Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.11.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GEI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.2599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,809.73.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.