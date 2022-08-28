Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Price Target at $889.20

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $889.20.

Several research firms have commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Drax Group Price Performance

Drax Group stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

