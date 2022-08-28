Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Lowered to C$79.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.47 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$104.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock opened at C$64.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$59.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$58.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

