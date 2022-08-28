AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.52. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$43,214,848.44. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total transaction of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

