AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.92.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.52. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$24.16 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.78.

AltaGas (TSE:ALAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$43,214,848.44. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total transaction of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,214,848.44. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total transaction of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,418.95. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,792 shares of company stock worth $5,815,373.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Analyst Recommendations for AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

