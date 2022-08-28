ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Financial Comparison

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ContraFect and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContraFect N/A -131.83% -79.32% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 4.18% 2.19% 1.84%

Volatility and Risk

ContraFect has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

59.4% of ContraFect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of ContraFect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ContraFect and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContraFect 0 3 1 1 2.60 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

ContraFect currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,582.87%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given ContraFect’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContraFect and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContraFect N/A N/A -$20.28 million ($1.21) -0.22 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $268.68 million 2.16 $33.15 million $0.20 51.25

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ContraFect. ContraFect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats ContraFect on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ContraFect

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia. The company also develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis; and CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also initiated an expanded access program to provide Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its products under development include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) for the treatment of jet lag disorder, smith-magenis syndrome, pediatric Non-24, autism spectrum, and delayed sleep phase disorder; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar disorder and a long acting injectable formulation program for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness. The company's products under development also comprise VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist for the treatment of psychiatric disorders; a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation, as well as BPO-27 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders, including cholera; and VHX-896, the active metabolite of iloperidone. It markets its products in the United States, Europe, and Israel. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.