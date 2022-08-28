Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,034.17

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,034.17 ($48.75).
ULVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.90) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,935 ($47.55) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,884.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,686.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a one year high of GBX 4,109.50 ($49.66). The company has a market cap of £100.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,071.05.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
