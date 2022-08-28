ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 215,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 158,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 847,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 167,137 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 152,368 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 330,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 80,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

