CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.35.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at C$25.04 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$24.94 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.