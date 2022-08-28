CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.35.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of CAE opened at C$25.04 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$24.94 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
