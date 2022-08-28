Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $34.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of COLB opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 31.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,694 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,874.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $74,593. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

