Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATD. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$56.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

