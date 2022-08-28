bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $10.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,558 shares of company stock valued at $225,157 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in bluebird bio by 82.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.