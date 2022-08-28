The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $13.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Manitowoc to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.06. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $25.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,165.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger bought 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $430,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,313.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,619 shares of company stock valued at $528,569. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,411,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,539,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manitowoc by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.